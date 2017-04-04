How Patrik Elias shaped Travas Zajac's development with the Devils



NEWARK — When Travis Zajac broke into the NHL for the first time in the 2006-07 season, it was easy to get lost in the sea of recognizable faces in the Devils‘ locker room.

One of those faces was Patirk Elias, a player Zajac learned from early in his career and someone whose game Zajac attempted to replicate.

“When I first came in, this was a really good team,” Zajac said. “They won the Cup a couple years earlier, and you had guys like Patty, Scott Gomez, Jamie Langenbrunner, guys I looked up to before I ever made the jump to the NHL.”

Zajac played on a line with Elias during his first NHL game, and he said he would never forget that moment.

Now Elias has officially retired from the NHL, leaving as the Devils’ all-time leading scorer. More importantly, like former GM Lou Lamoriello said, Elias left as a player who never cheated for points and one who dedicated equal effort to his defense.

Zajac hasn’t matched Elias’ scoring throughout his career, but he turned into another reliable two-way center whose impact remains clear across the ice for the Devils.

“Your best players have to lead the way on the ice, and for my development, it was watching him play,” Zajac said. “It was watching him compete in the offensive zone, in the defensive zone, like I said, he always did things the right way.

“He never circled off a check, he never took his time back checking. It was just the type of player he was. The competitiveness he had made him a special player.”

Zajac will join the rest of the Devils organization in celebrating Elias’ career during the final week of the season before the team retires his No. 26 next season.

“He’s not only been a great teammate, he’s been a great friend of mine throughout my career,” Zajac said. “Someone who’s helped me, knows what it takes to become a professional and what it takes to win. He deserves all the accolades he’s going to get after his career here.”

