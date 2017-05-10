How Rutgers stacked up vs. rest of Big Ten in spring game attendance
Updated May 10, 2017
Posted May 10, 2017
Ryan Dunleavy | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
As college football attendance around the nation continued to dip in the fall, Big Ten football crowds experienced a slight uptick in 2016 compared to 2015.
But those are gamedays in the fall. What about “gamedays” in the spring of 2017?
There were no mobs of 100,000 fans — three teams averaged 100,000 fans per home game in 2016 — but there was a wide range of attendance figures. Here is a look at all of them, ranked in descending order:
1. Ohio State 80,134
Change from 2016: Decrease of 20,055
Big Ten Network
Ohio State set a national record for spring game attendance in 2016.
So did fans suddenly lose interest because of a shutout loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals? Or were they turned off when they found out there was no live tackling? Neither.
Some of the upper decks were closed due to stadium renovations. Ohio State still had the highest spring game attendance in the nation, according to GridironNow.com.
2. Nebraska 78,312
Change from 2016: Increase of 5,320
Big Ten Network
