How Rutgers stacked up vs. rest of Big Ten in spring game attendance

Ryan Dunleavy | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

As college football attendance around the nation continued to dip in the fall, Big Ten football crowds experienced a slight uptick in 2016 compared to 2015.

But those are gamedays in the fall. What about “gamedays” in the spring of 2017?

There were no mobs of 100,000 fans — three teams averaged 100,000 fans per home game in 2016 — but there was a wide range of attendance figures. Here is a look at all of them, ranked in descending order: