Howard Stern personality Joey Boots of “Baba Booey” fame dies at 49



Joey Boots, the “Howard Stern Show” personality who helped popularize the famous catchphrase “Baba Booey,” has died at the age of 49.

Boots, a member of the show’s “Wack Pack” whose real name was Joseph Bassolino, was found dead in his Bronx apartment Friday night, according to a report by the New York Daily News.

Authorities responded to Boots’ apartment around 9:45 p.m. for a man in need of medical attention, the report said.

Fellow Wack Packer, High Pitch Erik, went to check on Boots after Boots failed to show up to co-host their podcast, the Daily News reported.

Boots, who was born in the Bronx and grew up on Long Island, spent six years in the U.S. Army, according to News 12.

There was an outpouring of sadness expressed by fans on social media Saturday after hearing the news.

On Twitter, Wack Packer, Beetlejuice Green, wrote, “R.I.P. Joey Boots.”

The famous “Baba Booey” catchphrase has become synonymous with the Stern Show, being used by die-hard fans during prank phone calls, live broadcasts and golfing events.

Stern would often broadcast a playlist of his favorite “Baba Booeys” shouted in public.

The phrase, “Baba Booey,” was accidentally hatched in 1990 by Stern Show executive producer Gary Dell’Abate, who was attempting to describe an animation cel — a clear, plastic sheet used in traditional animation drawing — that he was about to buy, according to a 2010 article by The Los Angeles Times. The cel featured Baba Looey — sidekick of Quick Draw McGraw on the cartoon television show, “The Quick Draw McGraw Show.” However, instead of saying “Baba Looey,” Dell’Abate said, “Baba Booey.”

However, it was Boots who took Dell’Abate’s inaccurate pronunciation and helped popularized it over the years — to a point where it has become one of the Stern Show’s most memorable tag lines.

In 2014, Boots won a court case over what’s called “Booey Bombing” in which Boots and other fans run behind newscasters during live broadcasts and yell “Baba Booey” (among other things), according to a report by VICE News at the time.

A New York judge ultimately adjudicated a case over a ticket Boots received from one of his Booey Bombs against a newscaster. The Booeys were ruled to be legal.

Spencer Kent may be reached at skent@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerMKent. Find the Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 24 Dec 2016 17:24:02 +0000