Howard Stern: Trump 'still wants Hillary Clinton to win'



Howard Stern in December. Stern, who says he’s long been friends with Donald Trump, thinks the former ‘Apprentice’ star only ran for president because he wanted a bigger contract with NBC. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Howard Stern has interviewed Donald Trump many times over the years, back when he was just “Apprentice” Trump, the Trump who owned pageants and would speak in gritty detail about his experiences with women and celebrities. Stern considered that iteration of Trump a friend — someone he liked.

On Wednesday’s “Howard Stern Show” on Sirius XM, Stern, 63, shared his thoughts about the new president, a person he says “wants to be loved,” but one he didn’t think could easily withstand the difficulties and criticisms of holding the office.

Stern, who said he doesn’t agree with Trump’s current politics, also highlighted what he felt was a disconnect from Trump’s criticism of the media and Hollywood and the New Yorker’s history. “He loves Hollywood,” Stern said. “First of all, he loves the press. He lives for it. He loves people in Hollywood. He only wants to hobnob with them. All of this hatred and stuff directed towards him. It’s not good for him. It’s not good. There’s a reason every president who leaves the office has gray hair.”

Stern, echoing statements made by director Michael Moore, said he believes Trump ran for president in a bid to secure a better “Apprentice” deal with NBC. As a judge for several seasons of “America’s Got Talent,” the radio host used to have his own deal with the network. “I was shocked when he decided to run for president, and even more shocked that sort of, people took it seriously,” Stern said. “… He just wanted a couple more bucks out of NBC, and that is why Donald is calling for voter fraud investigations. He’s pissed he won. He still wants Hillary Clinton to win. He’s so f***ing pissed, he’s hoping that he can find some voter fraud and hand it over to Hillary.”

The reformed “shock jock” said he was amazed at Trump’s actions because he remembers him “being for Hillary Clinton” and “pro-abortion.” Stern said any anti-abortion talk from Trump is just an effort to appeal to his political base.

