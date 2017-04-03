Hunt's Chili Kits recalled for possible salmonella



Conagra is recalling Hunt’s Chili Kits because the seasoning packet may contain salmonella.

The supplier that made the seasoning said one of the ingredients in the packet may have come in contact with salmonella.

Conagra said it issued the recall out of an abundance of caution. No salmonella was detected in the finished product.

No reactions or injuries have been reported, the company said.

Exposure to salmonella can lead to diarrhea, fever and cramps. Severe illness can hit people with weaker immune systems including the elderly and infants.

The affected products were sold nationwide. Consumers are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

A full list of product descriptions, UPC and manufacturing codes can be found on the FDA’s website.

