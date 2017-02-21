If Chris Christie replaces Mike Francesa at WFAN, insert Bridgegate joke here



Sports Radio WFAN could be going from The Pope to … The Governor?

Reports surfaced Wednesday that WFAN is considering New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to replace longtime afternoon drive host Mike Francesa when Francesa’s contract expires in Dec. 2017 and Twitter erupted with hilarious reactions to the news.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction across social media to the rumblings that Christie could be heading to afternoon drive on WFAN:

Pretty sure Chris Christie thinks Mad Dog is some kind of ginormous hot dog. Don’t do it WFAN! — CCSUNY (@ccsuny) February 22, 2017

90% of Chris Christie’s WFAN show will be someone calling about Bridgegate or the White House meatloaf and him hanging up on them. — Joe Pontillo (@JoePontillo) February 22, 2017

Hahahaa Chris Christie jokes just never get old. If he takes Francesa’s jobs there will be soooo many prank calls referencing Bridgegate. https://t.co/KosXMEjUj5 — Steve Berlin (@Sdot_Styles) February 22, 2017

Chris Christie on WFAN? How stupid do you have to be to hire an ex-governor to talk about sports? — FakeWIPCaller (@FakeWIPCaller) February 22, 2017

Chris Christie is rumored to take over for Francesa. If @WFAN660 wanted a guy who knows very little about Sports they could have called me. — Dick Neer (@DickNeerSnooze) February 22, 2017

Chris Christie could replace Mike Francesa at WFAN. I don’t even listen to New York radio and I don’t want that. — Denton Day (@Denton_Day) February 22, 2017

“Chris Christie” is going from governor of new jersey to sports talk radio host. How the mighty have fallen — Craig Williams (@Jamaican_Poppy) February 22, 2017

Matt Lombardo may be reached at MDLombardo@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @MattLombardo975.





Published at Wed, 22 Feb 2017 22:30:48 +0000