In-depth with Bo Melton, Rutgers' highest-ranked skill position commit



“My goal is to go there and make an impact. I’m trying to play as a true freshman, make an impact on the field along with players that are there. My goal is to make an impact and just be a play-maker for Rutgers and get a new tradition started with the team, especially with the receiver corps we are bringing in and the receiver corps that is there with Jerome Washington, Ahmir Mitchell, hopefully Janarion (Grant), Jawuan Harris. And with the new guys coming in like Tyler Hayek, Everett Worm(ley), you’ve got me, we’ve got Shameen Jones. So we know we are bringing in people that are play-makers. So I hope to go in there, play at the slot position, which is really like Janarion plays there, Jawuan plays there, and if I play there, and I also make an impact at that position and make plays, I can do it for my team and we get back on the map.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 21 Dec 2016 15:45:00 +0000