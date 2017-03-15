In-depth with Don Bosco's Tyler Friday, N.J.'s top 2-way lineman
Updated March 16, 2017
By Todderick Hunt | NJ Advance Media
Don Bosco four-star junior Tyler Friday is New Jersey’s top two-way lineman, ranked the country’s No. 39 prospect overall by the 247Sports composite, which averages player ratings from each of the top recruiting networks.
The 6-3, 255-pounder holds upwards of 20 offers from the who’s who of college football, as well as the Scarlet Knights, which he admits are recruiting him the hardest. But find out below where Rutgers and every other program stands, below.
What’s the latest?
“I just took a visit to Penn State and that went pretty good. I’m just keeping my options open as of right now.”
Does Rutgers have a legitimate shot?
“Yeah, of course. I’m open to every school that recruits me. Being that their record was what it was and they performed the way they did, of course everyone is gonna have their doubts. But who’s to say me and my class cant be the ones to change that. So it’s just taking the time, just thinking about it.”
Where has Friday visited this year?
“Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State. And I’ve been to Rutgers but that was a while ago.”
How did the Rutgers visit go?
“Being that they’re close by they said they don’t mind if I stop by real quickly so I could sit and talk with the coaches for a few, get some food. There were a few other recruits there, but it was more of a personal visit.”
