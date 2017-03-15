In-depth with Don Bosco's Tyler Friday, N.J.'s top 2-way lineman

By Todderick Hunt | NJ Advance Media

Don Bosco four-star junior Tyler Friday is New Jersey’s top two-way lineman, ranked the country’s No. 39 prospect overall by the 247Sports composite, which averages player ratings from each of the top recruiting networks.

The 6-3, 255-pounder holds upwards of 20 offers from the who’s who of college football, as well as the Scarlet Knights, which he admits are recruiting him the hardest. But find out below where Rutgers and every other program stands, below.