In-depth with St. Peter's Prep's Shayne Simon, N.J.'s top linebacker recruit

St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) two-way standout Shayne Simon is the No. 4 player in the NJ.com Top 50, and the top defensive back/linebacker recruit in the state, currently holding 18 FBS offers.

Now a 6-3, 210-pound rising senior and four-star recruit, not only is Simon being recruited to a number of schools but also a number of positions within those schools.