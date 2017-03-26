In-depth with St. Peter's Prep's Shayne Simon, N.J.'s top linebacker recruit
Updated March 28, 2017
By Todderick Hunt | NJ Advance Media
St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) two-way standout Shayne Simon is the No. 4 player in the NJ.com Top 50, and the top defensive back/linebacker recruit in the state, currently holding 18 FBS offers.
Now a 6-3, 210-pound rising senior and four-star recruit, not only is Simon being recruited to a number of schools but also a number of positions within those schools.
What’s the latest in Simon’s recruitment?
“Just me now getting out to colleges,” said Simon who has only visited Rutgers. “That’s the next part of my process.”
Which schools is Simon scheduled to visit?
“I haven’t set anything up yet but will probably set them up for my spring break.”
