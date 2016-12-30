IRS delivers holiday cheer to Atlantic City slots players



WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service spread some holiday cheer among players at slot machines on Thursday.

After first raising the issue in March 2015, the IRS decided between Christmas and New Year’s not to proceed with halving the amount a gambler could win before having to give his or her name to the casino to ensure that taxes are paid on the money.

The regulations announced Thursday leave the threshold at $1,200 rather than reduce it to $600, the reporting threshold for payments at horse and dog tracks and jai alai on a $2 bet.

Casino owners fight IRS plan on slots

The casino industry fought the proposal, saying that a lower threshold would mean more interruptions in play and a subsequent loss of revenue from machines taken out of action and players unable to gamble until the forms are filled out.

Geoff Freeman, president and chief executive of the American Gaming Association, called the IRS action “a big win not only for gaming companies and millions of casino visitors, but also for state and local governments who would have received fewer gaming tax dollars as a result of what would have been burdensome federal requirements.”

Rep. Frank LoBiondo (R-2nd Dist.), whose district includes Atlantic City, and Rep. Leonard Lance (R-7th Dist.) joined 15 of their House colleagues in opposing any change in the reporting requirements.

The lawmakers argued that even $1,200 was low since it would actually be $4,700 in today’s dollars.

“We strongly believe that the IRS should not consider any reduction of this reporting threshold as any lowering from $1,200 would have significant negative impacts on casino operations and consumers,” the lawmakers wrote.

