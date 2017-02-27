Irvington homicide victim identified as Newark woman



IRVINGTON — The victim of Irvington’s first homicide of the year was identified as a 31-year-old Newark woman, authorities said.

Tajmiah Phillips was fatally shot around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Hillside Terrace, said Katherine Carter, a spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Carter said there was no further information on the shooting, including any word on a motive or suspects.

Irvington had gone nearly two months without a killing in 2017 after a having dramatically reduced its number of homicides last year.

The decline followed a reorganization of its police department and creation of new units to focus on preventing drug and gang-related crime rather than reacting to it.

Steve Strunsky may be reached at sstrunsky@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @SteveStrunsky. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

