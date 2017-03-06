Is Devils' top line facing added pressure as losses, injuries mount?



NEWARK — The Devils‘ top line of Taylor Hall, Travis Zajac and Kyle Palmieri morphed into the team’s most reliable offensive trio over the course of the season, but now with losses and injuries piling up around them, they’e being leaned on even more.

The group accounted for five of the team’s 20 shots on Sunday, but they came up empty in a 3-0 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Palmieri said regardless of who is in the lineup behind the top line, it’s on that unit to set the tone.

“We put pressure on ourselves to be the line that drive the play,” Palmieri told NJ Advance Media. “I think tonight we were a little off as a line. Didn’t connect on a few passes. I had a few chances that I could have done a little better job of getting pucks and making good crisp passes. A couple got deflected and shots got blocked.”

Outside the five shots, there were a couple looks off rebounds the line couldn’t square up for another shot on goal, costing the Devils a chance to break through.

The Devils were without Miles Wood, Michael Cammalleri, Andy Greene, Damon Severson and Jacob Josefson on Sunday, and the first four were fixtures in the top six or on power plays in throughout the season.

Coach John Hynes said the top line and the rest of the forwards need to capitalize more on their chances, but the other three lines can relieve some of that pressure.

“Those guys create some things, they didn’t go in, there becomes more pressure on those guys to put the puck in the net,” Hynes said. “And that’s why we’ve got to figure out with some other guys how we can generate some more offense.”

After generating 37 and 38 shots in back-to-back games against the Rangers and Montreal Canadiens, the Devils posted totals of 15, 17 and 20 over their next three games. Palmieri said that number needs to be higher across the board as they try to snap a seven-game losing streak.

“We know every night, the top line, you need to show up and be the top line,” Palmeri said. “I don’t think it’s any added pressure, who’s in and out of the lineup. Up and down the lineup we have capable forwards. It’s just we as a whole, as a team, didn’t do enough as a team to generate chances and obviously, goals.”

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 06 Mar 2017 02:01:50 +0000