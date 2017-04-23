Is Ilya Kovalchuk eyeing a return to the NHL?



Four years after Ilya Kovalchuk walked away from the Devils and the NHL when he retired from the league to play in Russia, he reportedly wants to come back.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Kovalchuk’s interest in a return to the NHL on Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday night.

Kovalchuk retired following the 2012-13 season after playing three years of a 15-year, $100 million contract.

Since that contract still hasn’t expired, Friedman explained how a return to the NHL would affect the Devils and the rest of the league.

“The New Jersey Devils own his rights, he could sign and play for them no problem,” Friedman said. “If he wants to play for somebody else, technically all the other NHL teams would have to approve it.

“But here’s the way that this I think is going to work: if he doesn’t want to play for New Jersey or if New Jersey doesn’t want him playing for them, and neither the agent nor the team is commenting on this, I think whoever gets him is going to work out either a sign and trade with New Jersey or they’re going to trade for his rights.”

The latest report on Kovalchuk isn’t the first rumor about the forward making a possible return to the NHL.

Kovalchuk just finished a four-year contract with St. Petersburg SKA in the KHL, and he finished with 78 points in 60 games last season.

Kovalchuk certainly earned his money with the Devils before he went back to Russia. In three seasons after signing the deal, Kovalchuk went for 174 points, including 83 in 2011-12 when he led a Stanley Cup Finals run. The Devils haven’t made the playoffs since.

The winger turned 34 on April 15, and while Kovalchuk may be in the back end of his prime, Devils general manager Ray Shero said after the season that the team would keep him on the radar.

“If and when he ever wants to come back, certainly we’d have to check with the league, see what our rights are, see what his rights are,” Shero said during the team’s break up day on April 11. “It’s a situation that doesn’t happen every day. I wasn’t here, but I appreciated watching him as a player for a long time, but we’ll wait and see what happens when the season’s over. If we hear something, we hear something.”

