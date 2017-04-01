Is Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon on the Jets' NFL Draft board? | Mailbag
Updated April 01, 2017
Posted April 01, 2017
By Connor Hughes | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
The Jets are team with needs. When it comes to the 2017 NFL Draft, should they take O.J. Howard? Joe Mixon? Both? That and more in this week’s mailbag.
Diving into the mailbag
Another week has come and gone. So we’re back to address all of your Jets questions, comments and concerns. We compiled your words via Twitter, they’re listed right below, along with our answers.
On tap today? Odds the Jets draft running back Joe Mixon or tight end O.J. Howard, is the love for UNC quarterback Mitch Trubisky real, and much more.
Sean Gardner
Pass rusher in Round 1?
HUGHES: I think it has to do with the prospects in this year’s draft. There really isn’t a stud pass-rushing outside linebacker. Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett, sure, but I think all can agree he’s not going to be there for the Jets at No. 6.
Alabama’s Tim Williams has seen his stock drop a bit post-combine, and Ryan Anderson is more of a late-first, early second-round pick. If there was a Von Miller or Khalil Mack in this class, I think you’d hear more of it. But there’s not.
Hope for the Jets?
HUGHES: I love questions like this because I get them every week. There’s always one or two “Why do the Jets suck?” or “Should I stop being a fan of this team yet?”
As far as hope, yeah, I think there’s some. It’s not the popular opinion, but I believe Todd Bowles is a good coach and will continue to get better. Mike Maccagnan, in my opinion, has the ability to lift the Jets out of this funk.
The thing people need to remember is the two men inherited a bad Jets team. The 2015 season was fool’s gold. They caught lightning in a bottle. Career-years from several aging veterans, and a weak schedule. Things will get better. It’s just going to take time.
Joe Mixon? O.J. Howard?
HUGHES: I’ll start with O.J. Howard — I’d be surprised if he’s their pick at No. 6. The Jets will value the tight end position more this year, but I don’t think it will be enough to take one that high. When I think of guys selected within the first six picks, it’s those who will true difference makers. Think quarterback, running back, offensive line, cornerback, pass rusher. Tight end is a luxury, but not a need. You can win with an average to above-average tight end.
Show me one elite-level, Super Bowl contender who’s a contender because they have a tight end … exactly. The Patriots won last year without Rob Gronkowski. The Broncos won the year before with Virgil Green. If Howard starts to slip into the teens, I could see the Jets trading back into the first round — their second and Sheldon Richardson — to get him. But not at No. 6.
As for Joe Mixon, I’d be stunned if the Jets draft him. Stunned. Mike Maccagnan is willing to give guys second chances — Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Erin Henderson — but Mixon is on another level. I don’t see that happening. Not at all.
Published at Sat, 01 Apr 2017 11:30:00 +0000
