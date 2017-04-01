Is Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon on the Jets' NFL Draft board? | Mailbag

Joe Mixon? O.J. Howard?

HUGHES: I’ll start with O.J. Howard — I’d be surprised if he’s their pick at No. 6. The Jets will value the tight end position more this year, but I don’t think it will be enough to take one that high. When I think of guys selected within the first six picks, it’s those who will true difference makers. Think quarterback, running back, offensive line, cornerback, pass rusher. Tight end is a luxury, but not a need. You can win with an average to above-average tight end.

Show me one elite-level, Super Bowl contender who’s a contender because they have a tight end … exactly. The Patriots won last year without Rob Gronkowski. The Broncos won the year before with Virgil Green. If Howard starts to slip into the teens, I could see the Jets trading back into the first round — their second and Sheldon Richardson — to get him. But not at No. 6.

As for Joe Mixon, I’d be stunned if the Jets draft him. Stunned. Mike Maccagnan is willing to give guys second chances — Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Erin Henderson — but Mixon is on another level. I don’t see that happening. Not at all.