Is Rutgers' Blessuan Austin on verge of being an elite Big Ten cornerback with NFL prospects?

PISCATAWAY — Because he finished second in the conference with 15 passes defended last season, Rutgers cornerback Blessuan Austin received All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors.

But because 14 of those 15 were pass breakups and just one was an interception, Austin also feels like he left a lot of room for improvement.

“I’m aware that some of the pass breakups I had are supposed to be interceptions, so having those pass breakups is not something I’m really happy about it,” Austin said. “That’s (behind) some of the things I’m working on now: Making the plays I’m supposed to make.”

If Rutgers is going to take a big step forward in Year 2 of the Chris Ash era, it likely will be because a veteran secondary — four returning juniors have 64 career starts – – led the defense and possibly was made of the best two of the 10 position groups across both sides of the ball.

As the first of those four to gain conference-wide recognition, Austin carries an extra burden in the unit that ranked No. 19 in the nation in fewest passing yards allowed per game last season.

“It was good to know that I was acknowledged for some of the things that I did on the field,” Austin said, “but that is a thing of the past now. I just want the team and I do to do better — and get more wins, most importantly.”

Austin flashed leadership after Tuesday’s practice when he was doing an interview and teammates were causing a silly disruption behind him. He shot a glance in their direction and the the noise stopped.

It’s something that Austin probably wouldn’t have done in his first two spring camps, after he enrolled in January 2015 following a semester of prep school.

“Getting the two years of experience I got was definitely a blessing,” Austin said. “Going against the guys I went against coming here early, like Leonte (Carroo) and Andre Patton and Janarion (Grant), it’s a blessing to be able to get on the field this year and be comfortable.

“There’s not as much thinking. I realize things much faster than I did when I came in. Being out there and having experience is just a great feeling.”

Austin and fellow starter Isaiah Wharton have started side-by-side for the last 24 games, with the exception of three missed by Austin due to injuries. Sophomore nickel cornerback Damon Hayes also is experienced, but no other Rutgers corner has played a defensive snap.

Still, that’s more experience than Rutgers has on the defensive line or at linebacker.

So is this the time for a breakout?

“I don’t see why we shouldn’t have that mindset,” Austin said. “Just being a competitor and answering that question, I think this should be the year.”

“I feel like we’ve had to step up from Day One, to be honest. I have no doubt in the front seven and the job they can do. I think we need to be a great unit, but I also think they’ll be alright.”

After suffering on-the-job growing pains when Rutgers’ secondary depth was shredded in 2015, Austin quickly took to Ash’s scheme of press man coverage.

“He’s got long legs and long arms,” Ash said. “When you’ve got a guy like that and you do what we do — putting him up on the line of scrimmage closer to the receiver — those long arms make a big difference. He can get those arms out and get his hand on the balls. He’s really good on the jump balls, too, because of his length.”

No more 10-yard cushions at the line of scrimmage led to trailing only Indiana’s Rashard Fant in passes defended. In a world of too many defensive pass interference penalties, it’s a lost art.

“The art is to play tight coverage. There’s really nothing more to it,” Austin said of getting his hands on so many passes. “Know what position you are in on the receiver and be able to attack the ball. It’s (having) great timing and knowing how to play the ball.”

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Queens, N.Y. native has the look of a NFL cornerback — something Rutgers hasn’t produced since Logan Ryan and Marcus Cooper. That 2012 Rutgers secondary had great chemistry and communication — and Austin and Wharton are developing the same.

“The most important thing that we made the jump in (last year) was our confidence,” Austin said. “We had experience coming from freshman year. The only thing to really do was play your technique and do what you were taught — and don’t try to do anything extra.”

Ash coached more than a handful of soon-to-be NFL defensive backs as an assistant and coordinator at Iowa State, Wisconsin, Arkansas and Ohio State. Austin appears to be developing a pro’s swagger.

“It’s more about his mentality and his belief in himself,” Ash said. “He’s very confident in himself. He’s got a short memory. He doesn’t let negative things effect him, especially right now with the way he’s playing.”

Ryan Dunleavy may be reached at rdunleavy@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @rydunleavy. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

