Is the post office open today (1/2/2017)? Will there be mail, UPS or FedEx delivery today?

Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 is the day after New Year’s Day, a federal holiday, which leaves a lot of people wondering if there will be mail today. A federal holiday means local, county, state and federal offices and agencies are closed. As for the mail:

Is the post office open today, Monday Jan. 2, 2017?

No. Your local post office is closed on Monday to observe the New Year’s holiday. There will be no mail run or delivery of ordinary mail. Your local post office will resume its normal hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3. If you need to find a local post office, you can use this lookup tool.

Will there be mail delivery today, Monday Jan. 2, 2017?

No. Your normal mail won’t be delivered again until Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. However, the United States Postal Service will deliver Priority Mail Express on Monday.

What’s the postal schedule for New Year’s Week?

Normal postal service resumes Tuesday, Jan. 3.

What about UPS and FedEx? Are they open today?

Like the United States Postal Service, UPS observes the New Year’s holiday on Monday. But UPS also has a premium option. UPS Express Critical delivery is available on Monday.

FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx SmartPost are all closed today, Monday, Jan. 2, according to the FedEx website.

