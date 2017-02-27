It's not LepreCon, but something just like it returns to Hoboken March 4



Hoboken will once again undergo a surge of people in green outfits as the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration — no longer officially known as LepreCon, (the name was cancelled in 2012) — takes place Saturday, March 4.

Bars in the Mile Square City will be holding special events throughout the day.

Adults of drinking age who want to participate can go to http://hobokenstpatricksday.com/events-hoboken-st-paddy-celebration.php to buy various versions of an all access pass that allows them free access to all of the participating venues from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Each participating bar has a version of this pass that makes the bar the starting point for the pub crawl (you can also register to start at any of the participating bars), but any all access pass will provide access to all places participating in the event. This doesn’t mean there still won’t be the many a line, though.

Visit the site for more information.

Due to demand, ticket prices will increase as the event day gets closer. And beyond the official St. Patrick’s Day Celebration hours, many bars will likely be charging cover prices.

There are more than 20 participating bars signed up, including The Shannon, 106 First Street, possibly the city’s oldest Irish bar, which opens its doors at 9 a.m. — also the time when many of the participating pubs will be opening their doors.

The Pilsener Haus Biergarten, 1422 Grand Street, will be holding its 6th Annual “LEPRECON Music Marathon” at 11 a.m. with giant pretzels and grilled meat on hand. Live music kicks off at 3:30 p.m., and includes a bag piper — arguably the most soothing musical genre that people want to hear when they’ve had just about enough to drink.

In past years, the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration has been notorious for the ruckus caused by some pub crawlers.

Just last year, with the help of officers borrowed from nearby law enforcement agencies, Hoboken had more than 200 cops on patrol for the St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

But bearing in mind responsible behavior –the least of which is not drinking so much that someone pukes on the doorstep of a random home — with a good group of friends and full stomachs, this could all be good fun.

