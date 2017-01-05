Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner choose D.C. home near the Obamas (PHOTOS)



Barack and Michelle Obama were recently named the most desirable celebrity neighbors in a poll taken by the real estate website Zillow. Now Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are going to be find out if that’s true.

Kushner and Trump, who are expected to play roles in President-Elect Donald Trump’s administration, are moving, at least part-time, to the Kalorama neighborhood in northwest Washington D.C. where the Obamas will also be living once they vacate the White House.

According to Zillow, Kushner, a developer and the son of New Jersey real estate developer Charles Kushner, and Trump, a businesswoman and Donald Trump’s daughter, will be living in a 6-bedroom Colonial built in 1923 but given a sleek, modern renovation in recent years.

The home was sold in December for $5.5 million, but it’s unclear whether the Trumps were the buyers or whether they are renting from the new owners.

The 6,870-square-foot home has a brand-new kitchen and a showplace staircase encased in glass — that should be … interesting given the couple’s three young children — plus a master suite with two walk-in closets, a bathroom with a soaking tub and a deck. It is also within walking distance to the synagogue at which Kushner and Trump, who are observant Jews, reportedly will worshipping on the Sabbath.

William F.X. Moody of Washington Fine Properties had the listing.

Vicki Hyman may be reached at vhyman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @vickihy or like her on Facebook. Find NJ.com/Entertainment on Facebook, and check out Remote Possibilities, the TV podcast from Vicki Hyman and co-host Erin Medley on iTunes, Stitcher or Spreaker, or listen below or here.

Ep. 60: Best and worst TV of 2016

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 05 Jan 2017 23:48:00 +0000