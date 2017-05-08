J.J. Watt backs ex-Rutgers QB Tom Savage as Houston Texans starter



PISCATAWAY — Tom Savage’s NFL career seems to be developing into the opposite of his college career.

About a week after Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien said that Savage is the team’s starting quarterback in spite of a bold NFL Draft trade, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt told the Houston Chronicle that he believes in the snakebitten former Rutgers star.

“He’s working as hard as he can to be the guy,” Watt said. “Everybody around here knows what the goal is, what we have and what we can be. Now it’s a matter of going out and executing it. I think he realizes that. Obviously, we want to create something special here.”

Politi: Rutgers’ never-ending QB conundrum

Ironically, a lack of commitment to Savage by then-Rutgers coach Greg Schiano and Savage’s own refusal to be part of an open competition is what sent his college career into tailspin.

The four-star recruit was a 2009 Freshman All-American but lost his job to Chas Dodd during the four-win 2010 season. He transferred to Arizona — where he sat for a year but never played — before transferring again to Pittsburgh for one year as the starter.

Savage has played in five games through his first three seasons but the Texans traded 2016 big-money starter Brock Osweiler, leaving Savage atop the depth chart. He took over for Osweiler late last season but was injured in the regular-season finale and watched as Osweiler started the team’s two playoff games.

The Texans just drafted Clemson’s Deshaun Watson at No. 12 and some analysts already have anointed the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist as the rookie starter in contradiction with O’Brien’s words and Watt’s faith.

“He’s had time to learn and grow,” Watt said of Savage. “He’s got a chance to prove what he’s got. That’s all you can ask for in this league — an opportunity. I think he’s embracing that chance this offseason.”

If Savage starts the full season, he will be the first-ever Rutgers quarterback to do so in the NFL.

Ray Lucas made 15 career starts for the Jets and Miami Dolphins, while Mike McMahon made 14 for the Eagles and Detroit Lions. McMahon started the 2002 season-opener for Detroit.

Ryan Dunleavy may be reached at rdunleavy@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @rydunleavy. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 08 May 2017 20:40:44 +0000