Jabrill Peppers declares for NFL draft after 3 years at Michigan

Jabrill Peppers’ next New Jersey homecoming will be at MetLife Stadium against the Jets or Giants — unless he is playing for one of those teams.

Peppers announced Tuesday that he is leaving Michigan with two years of eligibility remaining in order to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

“It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” Peppers told SI.com, adding that he made the decision at home in New Jersey with family last weekend. “I’m choosing between cementing my legacy as a college player and starting my pro legacy. It’s something you dream of when you were a kid. I was torn between the two.”

Considered a first-round pick by most experts, the Paramus Catholic High School product is likely to play safety in the pros after developing a niche as a versatile linebacker and slot defensive back at Michigan, where he also played some offense.

“I feel like (safety) is one of my best positions,” Peppers said at the 2016 Heisman Trophy ceremony. “I think it fits my skill set. I’m fast. I can cover a lot of distance in a short amount of time. I can come up and play the run and tackle very efficiently. And cover when I need to.”

Peppers played 933 snaps last season — according to Michigan’s own tally — on his way to being named Big Ten Defensive and Special Teams Player of the Year.

ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper said Peppers will not be an option for every NFL team based on defensive schemes. But Peppers’ return skills and potential as a ball-carrier add an extra layer to his dynamic athletic ability.

Peppers finished fifth in the 2016 Heisman Trophy race and decided to put off his NFL decision until after the Orange Bowl. An injury kept Peppers from playing in the game, which Michigan lost to Florida State.

The East Orange native dazzled in his homecoming with two touchdowns for Michigan against Rutgers in October. He missed the 2014 matchup at Rutgers because he redshirted as a true freshman due to injury.

Peppers won the Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player after adding 751 all-purpose yards on offense and special teams plus 26 points scored to his resume of 72 tackles, four sacks and an interception. He had 15 tackles for loss.

The deadline for underclassmen — like Rutgers’ star Janarion Grant — to declare for the NFL Draft is Jan. 16.

