Jabrill Peppers Watch: Experts predict where ex-N.J. star will land in NFL Draft

Going Round 1? Experts continue weighing in on Jabrill Peppers

The first round of the NFL Draft is Thursday, April 27, and Jabrill Peppers, a Paramus Catholic graduate, remains one of the most confounding players in this year’s class.

The safety/linebacker hybrid, do-it-all man at Michigan became a Heisman trophy finalist for his versatility with the Wolverines in 2016. But it’s that jack-of-all-trades style he displayed that has experts now wondering if he is worthy of a first-round selection on Thursday night.

The pressing question: Where would Peppers play in the NFL?

Here are what some of the latest mock drafts are saying about Peppers.