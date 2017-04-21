Jabrill Peppers Watch: Experts predict where ex-N.J. star will land in NFL Draft
By JJ Conrad | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
jabrill-peppers.jpg
Going Round 1? Experts continue weighing in on Jabrill Peppers
The first round of the NFL Draft is Thursday, April 27, and Jabrill Peppers, a Paramus Catholic graduate, remains one of the most confounding players in this year’s class.
The safety/linebacker hybrid, do-it-all man at Michigan became a Heisman trophy finalist for his versatility with the Wolverines in 2016. But it’s that jack-of-all-trades style he displayed that has experts now wondering if he is worthy of a first-round selection on Thursday night.
The pressing question: Where would Peppers play in the NFL?
Here are what some of the latest mock drafts are saying about Peppers.
John Munson | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Published at Fri, 21 Apr 2017 13:35:00 +0000
