Janarion Grant on picking Rutgers over NFL Draft: 'I made the right decision'

PISCATAWAY — Janarion Grant had just made his latest spectacular play by turning a short bubble screen into a 76-yard gain to give Rutgers hope of upsetting Iowa in the Big Ten opener.

Instead the game and Rutgers’ fates turned in the other direction when Grant suffered a season-ending broken ankle on a tackle at the 3-yard line.

“What I can remember is the big play that I made … and then just feeling that pain,” Grant said in his first interview since last September. “It was just crazy. It felt like a real bad ankle sprain. I’m like, ‘I should be good. Just get it taped up and maybe have to chill for a little bit.’

“Once I got up and started to take that first step, I knew it was kind of off. It felt like it was broken, but in my head I was like, ‘It just can’t be. Let me go get this X-Ray.’ Before you know it, they were saying I broke it, so I had to get surgery and go through all the pain to get back healthy.”

Grant won’t play at 5 p.m. Saturday when Rutgers holds its annual Scarlet-White Game. He has participated in individual drills and route-running during spring camp, but no 11-on-11 periods.

“I wouldn’t even say I’m back until I’m on the field,” Grant said. “It feels good to just get moving around, walking again. Being able to put pressure on my leg and getting back healthy.

“It’s very encouraging to let me know that I have the ability to keep running and keep improving my routes, and just being able to get my foot back to the right place.”

At times, Grant has made sharp cuts. At others, he has limped back to the line.

“I’m really focusing on my flexibility and pain tolerance to see how hard I can go with whatever I’m doing,” Grant said, “whether it be with wide receiver individual drills or just catching balls.”

In addition to sending Rutgers’ season into a 2-10 spiral with nine straight losses, Grant’s injury also forced him to make a difficult decision: Take a medical redshirt and return as a fifth-year senior or enter the 2017 NFL Draft and hope to be a late-round pick?

Anything but a fully clean bill of health could’ve ruined his stock, however.

“I knew from experiences of seeing other people that once you get hurt they are going to think differently of you,” Grant said. “They are going to want you to come back for another year and see if you can be that same person. I already had that thought. I just wanted to see if I wanted to stay or leave and take that chance.”

Asked if he can be the same electric player, Grant said, “I think I can. I know I can.” It’s why he finalized his decision during December despite not announcing until mid-January.

“When I went home and talked to my family — and I talked to my coaches before I went home — we talked about the important things in life,” Grant said. “When I came back (in January), I just knew I made the right decision to stay.”

Of course, at that time Rutgers was changing offensive coordinators for the eighth straight offseason. Though ranked last in the nation in total offense, Drew Mehringer’s playbook tapped into Grant’s potential like none of his predecessors at Rutgers had.

But newcomer Jerry Kill’s reputation wowed Grant.

“It was really crazy,” he said. “We’ve been going through so many changes through the years. We weren’t stable. I’m like, ‘OK, we’ve got a new coach coming in. I’m going to see what he’s like.'”

Despite playing in just 14 quarters, Grant finished third on the team in all-purpose yards (655), only seven yards behind leading rusher Robert Martin for second.

Grant accumulated 210 receiving yards, 195 kick return yards, 138 rushing yards and 112 punt return yards. He also tied for the team-high with five touchdowns scored, three of which came on the ground — he played some Wildcat quarterback — and two of which came on special teams.

Will you see him fill as many roles this season?

“You probably will,” Grant said. “I’m trying to be everywhere. Defense, offense, it doesn’t even matter. I’m trying to get back on the field and make it happen for our team.”

The 5-foot-172-pound speedster only has one touchdown among his 83 career catches for 895 yards, but he is tied for the NCAA all-time record with eight special teams returns touchdowns.

“I think I’m moving around really well,” Grant said. “Staying speedy. Speed kills. That’s what I’m trying to build. And the physical part of it — just being able to stay armored up and have a big body to go take all those hits.”

Ryan Dunleavy may be reached at rdunleavy@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @rydunleavy. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

