Jayson Oweh earns Rutgers offer after just 1 year of football, recaps visit



College football teams can never have too many big kids who can run. That fact has led to a Rutgers scholarship offer for Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.) junior defensive end Jayson Oweh, a 6-6, 230-pound junior, who has only played one year of organized football.

“I’m extremely blessed. About a week ago, Coach (Shane) Burnham came up to Blair and me and my coach sat down with him,” Oweh told NJ.com Tuesday, following a visit to Rutgers. “He got to telling me about the positions they have available, defensive end and tight end. And he told me I was a special talent even though I only played one year of football and gave me a full scholarship.”

Despite a lack of playing experience, Oweh’s gifts helped him earn second-team All-MAPL honors as a junior.

“He just liked how versatile and athletic I was,” Oweh said of Burnham. “And he said it looked like I was more experienced than I was having only played one year.”

Oweh began his football career on one side of the ball but is looking to switch to the other.

“Right now I play d-end, but I would like to move towards tight end,” he said.

Also a basketball standout, Oweh sees more of a future on the gridiron than the hard court.

“I want to play football in college,” he said. “I’ve made the full transition. I still play basketball but I’m looking forward to pursuing football fully.”

Although Rutgers is the only team to offer, others have caught the scent.

“I’m heading up to Temple on the 20th and they said they are gonna offer. And Pitt might offer too when I visit them on the 25th. But right now its just Rutgers,” said Oweh.

Meanwhile, Penn State and UNC are two other programs that could be closing in on offering.

Rutgers began recruiting Oweh mid-December, when defensive coordinator Jay Niemann came to Blair for a visit. Oweh’s offer arrived about a month-and-a-half later on Jan. 29.

But it was Tuesday’s visit that truly solidified the offer as Oweh got to experience the ins and outs of the program while accompanied by his parents.

“They were so friendly. I did not expect them to be that friendly. The way they welcomed me there. The whole coaching staff came, like 10 people, welcomed me there,” he said. “They showed me the weight room. They are getting so many new facilities. Coach Parker, the weight room coach, showed me everything. It was a very warming society. It was good.”

He also got to meet St. John Vianney (Holmedel, N.J.) early enrollee Jamaal Beaty.

“He was very very welcoming,” Oweh said.

Oweh’s parents also gave Rutgers the stamp of approval, following the visit.

“They love it,” Oweh said. “They love the fact that I can play high level football next to home.”

Oweh transferred to Blair from Rutgers Prep in 2016 as the school did not offer football.

“I wanted to explore what I could do,” he said.

And his efforts ave been rewarded almost immediately, allowing him the opportunity to also pursue his academic dreams.

“I’m looking for a school good academics because I want to pursue engineering,” Said Oweh, who claims a 3.5 grade point average. “Rutgers has a good engineering program.”

Oweh never had a dream football team growing up due to his affinity for basketball.

“I was a basketball guy in the beginning,” he said. “I always wanted the big name schools like Duke, Kentucky. But in football, I really don’t know.”

However — in addition to Rutgers — UNC, Maryland and Penn State are also schools he has interest in, with plans to make his collegiate decision some time next year.

But there is still work to do.

“I want to work on my offensive game,” Oweh said. “This was my first year playing football and I focused mostly on defense. So I want to work on my hands, my routes. That would be good.”

Todderick Hunt may be reached at thunt@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @TodderickHunt. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

Published at Wed, 08 Feb 2017 14:15:00 +0000