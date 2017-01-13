Jazz great George Benson re-lists Englewood compound: $1.9M (PHOTOS)



Grammy-winning singer George Benson‘s longtime Englewood compound is back on the market two years after failing to find a buyer, according to its Trulia listing.

Benson, best known for “On Broadway,” “Breezin'” and “Give Me the Night,” is asking $1.895 million for the 8-bedroom home, designed by the pioneering female architect Eleanore Pettersen, who apprenticed to Frank Lloyd Wright and whose best known work was the Saddle River mansion where Richard and Pat Nixon in the 1980s and 1990s, since torn down.

The wooded 1-acre lot includes the main home, with a great room dominated by a massive stone fireplace, a dining room, library, music studio and elevator, plus a a 2-building rec center with a theater, kitchen, sauna and spa, and a pool.

Benson first listed the home in 2007 for $3.25 million, and it has been on and off the market since then. It was most recently listed for $2.25 million. Property taxes are $62,805 a year.

Benson, 73, has been living in Arizona in recent years and is still touring.

Englewood has been home to other music greats, including Dizzy Gillespie, Tony Bennett and the Sugar Hill Gang. Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz currently own a home there — the mansion known as Bubble Hill when Eddie Murphy lived there — that they listed for $14.9 million in 2015 after a major renovation but removed from the market last year.

Vicki Hyman may be reached at vhyman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @vickihy or like her on Facebook. Find NJ.com/Entertainment on Facebook, and check out Remote Possibilities, the TV podcast from Vicki Hyman and co-host Erin Medley on iTunes, Stitcher or Spreaker, or listen below or here.

Ep. 61: ‘This is Us’ and ‘Homeland’ are back!

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 16 Jan 2017 17:11:00 +0000