Jennifer Lopez-Alex Rodriguez: Who made the first move? Report says …



Wondering how J-Rod happened? Of course you were.

Well, thanks to a report from ET, we can tell you.

On Monday, Jennifer Lopez appeared on “Ellen” with Ellen DeGeneres. She brought her kids — 9-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

Eventually, Lopez, 47, and Degeneres got into how she began dating retired Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez.

Yankees positives, negatives

From the report:

“It’s very simple. I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him as he passed by,” Lopez said. “Afterwards I went outside and for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder.”

Lopez said that they first started chatting about living in Los Angeles, as Rodriguez just moved to California after living on the East Coast for years. Eventually, he reached out to ask her on a date.

“He texted me, said, ‘Let’s go out to dinner,’ and I said, ‘OK,'” Lopez recalled, laughing at the simplicity of it all. “We had a nice dinner.”

“And then a sleepover?” DeGeneres asked, trying to get a rise out of the pop diva.

“No,” Lopez answered firmly. “Mama don’t sleep over on the first date.”

Did Yanks goof on Kozma over Wade?

So, there you have it. Though maybe J. Lo made the first move, A-Rod got things going just like any normal guy might: via text and over dinner.

Rodriguez and Lopez have reportedly been dating for months.

The were reports the pair have even talked about marriage.

Rodriguez brought J. Lo to watch a Yankees spring training game in late March. He was serving his second stint as a guest instructor.

The Yankees and Rodriguez parted ways last season with the team releasing him in August. The Yankees are still paying him $21 million for the final year of his deal in 2017.

Brendan Kuty may be reached at bkuty@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendanKutyNJ. Find NJ.com Yankees on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 24 Apr 2017 15:35:00 +0000