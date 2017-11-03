Jermaine Griffith earns All-America honors; 12 Rutgers athletes can earn same feat this week



One year after earning second-team All-America accolades, Jermaine Griffith did it one better.

The Rutgers senior earned first-team All-America honors Saturday at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in College Station, Tex., thanks to a seventh-place performance in the 400-meter final.

A Hamilton, Mercer County, native, Griffith stopped the watch at 47.10 seconds in the NCAA championship event. He earned a spot in the eight-man field Friday night with a time of 46.49 in the 400M preliminary race.

Congratulations Jermaine Griffith, who earned First Team All-America status in the 400m at the #NCAATF Indoor Championships! pic.twitter.com/2B2R9yczNE — Rutgers Men’s TF/XC (@Rutgers_MensTF) March 11, 2017

Griffith, who placed third in the 400M with a personal-best 46.15 at the Big Ten championships last month, became the first Scarlet Knight in 2016-17 to earn first-team All-America honors and the first Rutgers track and field athlete to earn the distinction since Corey Crawford achieved the feat in the long jump at the 2016 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Rutgers will have seven wrestlers — Scott DelVeccio (133 pounds), Anthony Ashnault (141), Ken Theobold (149), John Van Brill (157), Jordan Pagano (174), Nicholas Gravina (184) and Matthew Correnti (197) — bidding to become All-Americans this week at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in St. Louis.

7 RU wrestlers headed to St. Louis

Ashnault, who earned All-American honors last season, has the best chance at duplicating Griffith’s feat since he’s seeded fifth at 141 pounds.

Five Rutgers swimmers and divers — Addison Walkowiak (diving), Rachel Byrne (diving), Alyssa Black (diving), Vera Koprivova (200 backstroke) and Francesca Stoppa (200 butterfly) — will represent coach Petra Martin’s program at the NCAA Championships from March 15-18 in Indianapolis. The five qualifiers are the most for the Rutgers women’s swimming and diving program in a decade.

“I’m certainly proud of all five of the NCAA qualifiers, but also of the program as a whole,” Martin said, via ScarletKnights.com. “It takes a village to get all these student-athletes to the NCAA Championships. They could not have done it without the support and daily encouragement from their teammates and all the staff that works with our team. We are thrilled and excited for next week and for the future of our program.”

Keith Sargeant may be reached at ksargeant@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @KSargeantNJ. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 12 Mar 2017 14:30:01 +0000