Jerry Kill on the Rutgers offense: 'It will be quarterback-friendly'

Before tapping Jerry Kill as his new offensive coordinator, Rutgers coach Chris Ash put together a string of requirements in his search for a new offensive coordinator last week.

Finding someone who can develop quarterbacks, Ash said, ranked near the top of the list.

“We have a relatively young, inexperienced quarterback group,” Ash said. “I wanted to find someone that could develop our quarterbacks.”

Following the transfers of Chris Laviano, Hayden Rettig and Mike Dare, Rutgers will head into spring camp with rising sophomore Tylin Oden and fourth-year junior Gio Rescigno in an open battle for the starting quarterback spot.

While Rescigno figures to have an early leg up after starting the final five games, Johnathan Lewis is expected to be given a long look for the starting nod once he arrives from St. Peter’s Prep next summer.

“It will be again a competition,” Ash said, “to see who becomes the starting quarterback.”

Kill, who will mentor the quarterbacks in addition to serving as offensive coordinator, is looking forward to the challenge of finding an engineer for his variation of the spread offense.

“We will add some stuff that I think will be critical to the success of the quarterbacks that we have,” Kill said. “It will be a quarterback-friendly offense, I can tell you that.

“We want to use our quarterbacks’ legs as well as use their arms.”

His recent success with dual-threat quarterbacks illustrates that point.

Get to know Jerry Kill

Some highlights:

— In 2010, Chandler Harnish threw for 2,530 yards, completed 64.7 percent of his passes, and had 21 touchdowns and just five interceptions. A 7th round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2012 NFL Draft, Harnish also was the team’s second-leading rusher, totaling for 836 yards and seven touchdowns on 137 carries.

— In 2011, MarQueis Gray threw for 1,495 yards, added a team-high 966 yards on the ground, and combined for 14 touchdowns.

— In 2013, Philip Nelson, prior to transferring to (and getting dismissed from) Rutgers, threw for 1,306 yards, rushed for 364 and combined for 15 touchdowns. Mitch Leidner split the QB duty, tallying 1,026 total yards of offense and 10 touchdowns.

— In 2014, Leidner threw for 1,798 yards, rushed for 452, and combined for 22 touchdowns.

“Coach Kill is an absolute ball coach,” Ash said. “It’s all about coaching ball and developing the players.”

Published at Fri, 23 Dec 2016 12:00:39 +0000