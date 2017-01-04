Jerry Kill rips Minnesota handling of Tracy Claeys firing, feels criticized by new AD



It’s a good thing that Rutgers doesn’t have a game at Minnesota over the next three seasons or else newly named offensive coordinator Jerry Kill might have to break a promise he made Wednesday with his emotions running high.

Kill, the former Minnesota coach who was hired as play-caller by Rutgers last month, expressed disappointment and anger over the way the university handled the firing of his successor Tracy Claeys and many other friends on the coaching staff.

“I was shocked,” Kill said on ESPN radio in Minnesota, “and I think the coaching profession was shocked.”

Talking about the now unemployed coaches and their families, Kill, who was an associate athletics director at Kansas State between stops at Minnesota and Rutgers, said he is “going to be partial because that’s my family back there.”

“I won’t be stepping foot back in the stadium and I won’t stepping foot back at the university,” Kill said. “My wife and I. They are building a new complex and we had a lot to do with that, and we won’t ever see it.”

Claeys, who worked as Kill’s defensive coordinator and took over the reins in October 2015 when his boss abruptly retired due to health concerns, was fired more than a week after his team finished a 9-4 season with a victory in the Holiday Bowl.

The football program and the university were at odds over the handling of sexual assault allegations by a woman who said she was pressured into sex. Restraining orders kept players out of home games during the season.

Ten players were suspended for the bowl game and the rest of the team threatened a bowl boycott — it didn’t happen — in lobbying for fairness in the school’s Title IX investigation.

In firing Claeys, athletic director Mark Coyle said he wanted a program that operates with “integrity and class academically, athletically and socially.”

Kill took umbrage with those remarks as well as his interpretation of Coyle’s remarks that the cultural problem with football stretched back years into his tenure.

“The thing that disappoints me the most is going back over the last six years is he threw us all in there,” Kill said. “I feel like he threw me in there. We have done nothing but represent the state of Minnesota.

“My wife and I have a (epilepsy) foundation there and a lot of those coaches contributed to that foundation and have given every ounce they had. Has there been a situation that has happened here over the last two or three months? Yes.”

Coyle was hired six months ago as Minnesota’s fourth athletic director since 2012.

“Players don’t know the guy, coaches don’t know the guy,” Kill said. “To call people out like that, I don’t think that’s professional.”

Claeys publicly supported his players’ right to due process with a Tweet that drew criticism from victim’s rights groups and faculty on campus.

“I don’t know what you are supposed to do,” Kill said. “If you don’t stand up for your team, you are going to lose your team. It should’ve never got to the boycott part. But when it did, no coach in the country will tell you that he wouldn’t have done what Tracy did. He had no choice.”

Kill made several references to a lack of alignment within the Minnesota athletic department — a problem that cost Rutgers dearly during the tenures of former athletic director Julie Hermann and former football coach Kyle Flood.

Successors Pat Hobbs and Chris Ash spent a year cleaning up an inherited mess but still received a NCAA Notice of Allegations based on investigative findings related to drug testing, recruiting hostesses and academic misconduct under Flood.

Kill inherited a mess at Minnesota in 2011 and was named 2014 Big Ten Coach of the Year before a history of seizures forced him off the sidelines. He and Ash hit it off over a common vision for rebuilding, though the Minnesota controversy was not a steady topic of conversation.

“We put a lot of years and a lot of years sweat into that thing,” Kill said. “It wore my (butt) out. And it’s worn a lot of other people out.

“It’s a deal where sometimes you are fighting within yourselves more than everybody working together for a common cause. You are fighting something every single day. It doesn’t have to be that way. Until they get everybody to work together and be on the same page, it’s not going to happen. That program right now is a lot better than when I came in.”

Ryan Dunleavy may be reached at rdunleavy@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @rydunleavy. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

