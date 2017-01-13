Jersey City bodega raided days after cops assaulted at troubled intersection



JERSEY CITY — Police raided a West Side Avenue bodega Sunday afternoon, days after two cops were assaulted issuing a ticket for loitering in the neighborhood.

Plain clothes officers were inside Garcia Deli and Grocery at the Gautier intersection at about 3:30 p.m. Sources say police were investigating an illegal gambling operating inside the business.

On Wednesday night, two police officers were assaulted when they went issue a ticket to a man “yelling and acting erratically” near the business.

Residents have voiced their concerns about large groups of people hanging out in front of businesses between Duncan and Gautier avenues.

The night after the officers were assaulted, several walking post cops were stationed outside Garcia Deli and Grocery. Steve Lenox, a spokesman for the JCPOBA, issued a statement Friday saying assaults like this “can not be tolerated.”

“Actions against police officers like this can not be tolerated,” Lenox said. “All of us that appreciate the efforts of the JCPOBA, to build partnerships and keep our communities safe, must stand together and say enough is enough.”

Additional information was not immediately available about what brought the raid, arrests, charges or items recovered from the business.

