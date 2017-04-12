Jersey City council advances municipal ID program



JERSEY CITY — A municipal ID program intended to help residents who entered the country illegally cleared a hurdle at tonight’s City Council meeting.

The measure establishing the program, which needs a second vote of approval from the council before it is adopted, was introduced by a 7-0 vote at tonight’s council meeting (council members Joyce Watterman and Daniel Rivera were absent).

Council President Rolando Lavarro, who has championed the rights of undocumented immigrants in the past, said the ID program will “open up opportunities for banking, work and access to the mainstream of society.”

The IDs would be available for any resident over the age of 14 and would be valid for two years. The charge would be $15 for adults over 18 and $7 for children and senior citizens.

Jersey City is joining a number of New Jersey municipalities that have launched municipal ID programs, with officials citing rising fears of immigration crackdowns by the Trump administration. Union City started its program in March. Newark expanded its program last year.

