Jersey City man tried raping woman days after he assaulted cops: court docs

JERSEY CITY — The man who allegedly attacked two police officers while high on PCP earlier this month is now facing charges he viciously attacked a woman and tried to rape her.

Anthony Howard, 40, was arrested on Feb. 6 after authorities say he repeatedly punched the victim in the face and tried ripping her clothes off.

Howard, of Academy Street, threw the woman to the ground and told her multiple times he was going to kill her. The victim briefly loss consciousness during the attack, but said Howard tried taking his own clothes off as well, according to court documents.

A police officer went inside the home and found Howard punching the woman in the face. Authorities said Howard appeared under the influence of drugs or alcohol and smashed a window in the home when police attempted to arrest him, the records show.

The victim was brought to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment. The victim was described as an “acquaintance” of Howard, the reports state.

Howard was arrested three days before he allegedly attempted the sexual assault.

On Feb. 3, police officers found Howard chasing a woman down Garfield Avenue. Howard, described as being high on PCP, slammed two police officers to the ground when they tried to arrest him, according to a police report.

The Jersey Journal previously reported Howard was 39 because police miscalculated his age based on his birthday.

Howard was released from jail following the assault on the cops under the state’s new Criminal Justice Reform Act. As of Friday afternoon, Howard remained jailed on the latest offense.

In the latest attack, Howard was charged with aggravated assault, attempted criminal sexual assault, criminal mischief, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest.

