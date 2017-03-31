Jets' 2016 draft looks worse now than it did last year, says Mel Kiper Jr.



Grading a draft class immediately after selection is a fool’s errand.

Really, you need two or three seasons to properly evaluate a team’s draft haul. Even one season really isn’t enough.

With that in mind, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has re-graded the Jets‘ 2016 draft class. Right after selection, he gave the class a B-minus. His new grade is a C.

And here’s why, according to Kiper:

Let’s start with the obvious: Round 2. I wrote at the time, “I don’t think the value range is too bad for Christian Hackenberg if they feel he can be a starter. I think Hackenberg can get there, but he needs a lot of work with Chan Gailey. I think it’s an awful idea to throw him out there early.” Well, apparently the Jets agreed, because Hackenberg barely even got in uniform. That he’s a total mystery and the Jets are letting it be known that they’ll look hard at QBs in this draft is pretty telling. I had Connor Cook rated higher (and said so at the time), and while I don’t suspect Dak Prescott would have played nearly as well in New York as he did in Dallas, fans can always wonder.

Elsewhere, things don’t look so bad from a developmental standpoint. Darron Lee had nine starts and flashed; Jordan Jenkins had 11 starts and nearly 500 snaps; and Lachlan Edwards … well, he was the punter but needs to be better or he’ll have competition soon. Charone Peake chipped in with 19 catches, and the Jets found an undrafted gem in former Temple speedster Robby Anderson — he ran a 4.34 40-yard dash at his pro day — who started eight games at receiver and had 42 catches and two touchdowns. There are some pieces here, but it’s hard to call it a success when a Round 2 QB for a QB-needy team is this much of a mystery.

This is fair. Hackenberg looked very raw last preseason and didn’t play in the regular season. The Jets this offseason are giving him a chance to win the starting job, even as they consider drafting a quarterback, but they still really don’t know what they have in him.

Hackenberg might progress this offseason and wind up becoming a successful NFL starter. Yet it’s too soon to determine, one way or another, what kind of player he will be.

Implications for Hackenberg of QB pick

Years from now, the Jets’ 2016 draft class might be considered a big success. But not now, for what that’s worth.

Kiper didn’t mention cornerback Juston Burris (Round 4) or right tackle Brandon Shell (Round 5). Both players could push for significant playing time in 2017 — and Shell might be the starting right tackle — so a more complete evaluation opportunity of this draft class is coming.

Darryl Slater may be reached at dslater@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DarrylSlater. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 31 Mar 2017 12:45:00 +0000