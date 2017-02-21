Jets 2017 offseason moves tracker and timeline: Free agent signings, trades, cuts, contract restructures
Jets 2017 offseason moves tracker and timeline: Free agent signings, trades, cuts, contract restructures
Jets 2017 offseason moves tracker and timeline: Free agent signings, trades, cuts, contract restructures
By Connor Hughes | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
This is a big offseason for Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan and head coach Todd Bowles. After last year’s dysfunctional debacle, a poor 2017 may result in the firing of both.
With the NFL Scouting Combine right around the corner, and NFL free agency following days after, the offseason is underway. Here’s a list of everything the Jets have done thus far. From releases, to signings, trades, contract restructures and more.
Check back frequently for the latest updates.
How much salary cap space do the Jets have? (UPDATED: Feb. 23)
The Jets began this offseason with little financial wiggle room, but the ability to create a whole lot of it. So, as of February 23, how much salary cap space do the Jets have?
According to OTC, the Jets sit $7.9 million under the salary cap, meaning they have that much to spend when the NFL’s free agency begins on March 9.
Here’s how they can create significantly more room.
Saed Hindash
Feb. 23: Jets cut kicker Nick Folk, tackle Breno Giacomini
Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan has started making moves before the start of the NFL’s free agency. On Thursday, the Jets released kicker Nick Folk, and right tackle Breno Giacomini. Here’s everything you need to know about the two transactions:
Billie Weiss
Feb. 16: Cornerback Darrelle Revis involved in alleged street fight
Pittsburgh police charged Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis, 31, with four first-degree felonies and one misdemeanor after an altercation on Pittsburgh’s South Side. Those charges include two counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of felony robbery, one count of felony conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and one count of misdemeanor making terroristic threats.
Revis was allegedly involved in a street fight. Here’s everything you need to know:
John Heller
Feb. 15: Jets cut ties with left tackle Ryan Clady after 1 season
The Jets declined Ryan Clady’s option for the 2017 season, rendering the left tackle a free agent. While a source told NJ Advance Media the Jets have “some” interest in re-signing Clady at a cheaper rate, he’ll hit the open market.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Kathy Willens
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Fri, 24 Feb 2017 12:30:00 +0000
Related Posts