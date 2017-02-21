Jets 2017 offseason moves tracker and timeline: Free agent signings, trades, cuts, contract restructures

By Connor Hughes | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

This is a big offseason for Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan and head coach Todd Bowles. After last year’s dysfunctional debacle, a poor 2017 may result in the firing of both.

With the NFL Scouting Combine right around the corner, and NFL free agency following days after, the offseason is underway. Here’s a list of everything the Jets have done thus far. From releases, to signings, trades, contract restructures and more.

Check back frequently for the latest updates.