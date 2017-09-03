Jets 2017 offseason moves tracker and timeline: Jets get in on free agent frenzy

March 10: Jets sign Kelvin Beachum, Chandler Catanzaro; re-sign Tanner Purdum

After remaining relatively quiet on the opening day of free agency, the Jets got involved on Day 2. They agreed to terms with left tackle Kelvin Beachum and kicker Chandler Catanzaro. They also re-signed long snapper Tanner Purdum.

