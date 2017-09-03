Jets 2017 offseason moves tracker and timeline: Jets get in on free agent frenzy
By Connor Hughes | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
The 2017 NFL offseason is underway. The New York Jets have started making cuts to their roster, while free agent signings and NFL Draft 2017 picks are forthcoming. Here’s your one-stop shop for everything happening during the offseason.
March 10: Jets sign Kelvin Beachum, Chandler Catanzaro; re-sign Tanner Purdum
After remaining relatively quiet on the opening day of free agency, the Jets got involved on Day 2. They agreed to terms with left tackle Kelvin Beachum and kicker Chandler Catanzaro. They also re-signed long snapper Tanner Purdum.
March 9: Jets retain five of their own, including Marcus Williams and Wesley Johnson
The Jets retained five of their own on Thursday, including the decision to place second-round tenders on both center Wesley Johnson and cornerback Marcus Williams; and re-sign left tackle Ben Ijalana. Here’s more on the three moves:
What has been going on over at One Jets Drive?
This is a big offseason for Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan and head coach Todd Bowles. After last year’s dysfunctional debacle, a poor 2017 may result in the firing of both.
With NFL free agency here, the offseason is underway. Here’s a list of everything the Jets have done thus far. From releases, to signings, trades, contract restructures and more.
March 2: Brandon Marshall released by Jets
Brandon Marshall’s two-year run with the Jets is over. The Jets will release the wideout, who set the team’s single-season record for receptions (114), yards (1,502) and touchdown catches (14) in 2015. Releasing Marshall will at $7.5 million in available cap space. The Jets now sit nearly $35 million under the cap.
Here’s everything you need to know:
