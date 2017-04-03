Jets' 2017 offseason workout dates announced | When are OTAs, minicamp?



The Jets have announced the dates of their voluntary offseason workout program.

Per the collective bargaining agreement, each team is permitted a three-phase, nine-week series of on- and off-field practices prior to the start of training camp. The dates of the Jets’ workouts are below:

FIRST DAY: April 17

OTA WORKOUTS: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-8

MINICAMP: June 13-15

Phase one (two weeks) consists of activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation. Phase two (three weeks) features on-field workouts and individual player instruction, but no live contact or team offense versus team defense drills. Phase three (four weeks) consists of 10 days of organized team practice activity. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

The above workouts are all voluntary. Minicamp (June 13-15) is mandatory, and is lumped in with the third phase of workouts.

New head coaches are entitled to an additional voluntary veteran minicamp, but this must be conducted before the 2017 NFL Draft. With this being Todd Bowles‘ third season, the Jets cannot.

One or two weeks after the draft, teams are allowed to have a rookie minicamp, which gives draft picks, undrafted free-agent signings and tryout players a chance to get acclimated to the NFL. The Jets haven’t officially announced their rookie minicamp dates, but they will have one.

There will be no shortage of storylines to follow for the Jets this offseason. OTAs will be the first chance for media and fans to see Christian Hackenberg in action.

Last year’s second-round pick is expected to compete for the Jets starting quarterback job.

