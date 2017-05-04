Jets' 53-man roster projection, post-NFL Draft | Darryl Slater
Updated May 04, 2017
Posted May 04, 2017
By Darryl Slater | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
With the 2017 NFL Draft complete, we can fully turn our focus to the Jets’ preparations for this season, the third under coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan. The Jets added key players like safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye in the draft. So what will the Jets’ initial 53-man roster look like, coming out of training camp later this year? Here is our (very early) initial projection …
Keep in mind, this projection can (and will) change as the Jets move closer to the season. This is simply our first stab at things …
Retained: Josh McCown, Christian Hackenberg, Bryce Petty
Cut: Nobody
Analysis: These are the only quarterbacks on the Jets’ roster right now. And it would be a big surprise if the Jets didn’t go into the season with this trio.
