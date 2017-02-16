Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins takes plea deal in DUI case



Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins reached a plea deal Wednesday in his Florida driving under the influence case, according to Hillsborough County Court records.

Seferian-Jenkins pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of reckless driving. In November, he initially pleaded not guilty to a DUI first offense charge.

He will avoid jail time. He received one year of probation and 50 hours of community service. He also must pay $915 in fines and attend DUI prevention classes.

But Seferian-Jenkins could still be suspended by the NFL. Based on the league’s precedent with DUI cases, Seferian-Jenkins probably will face a two-game suspension next season, according to Pro Football Talk.

Seferian-Jenkins, 24, played in seven games for the Jets last season and had 10 catches for 110 yards. A second-round draft pick by Tampa Bay in 2014, he is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2017, when he will have a $1.136 million salary cap figure.

He has yet to live up to his potential in the NFL. And since none of Seferian-Jenkins’ 2017 cap figure is guaranteed — including his $1.061 million base salary — the Jets can cut him without any significant salary cap ramifications, if they aren’t impressed enough by his progress.

In September, Seferian-Jenkins was arrested for DUI — an incident that included embarrassing police cruiser dash-cam video.

Tampa Bay immediately cut him. The Jets quickly claimed Seferian-Jenkins off waivers, hoping he could boost their unproductive tight end position.

That was Seferian-Jenkins’ second DUI arrest. He had one in 2013, while playing at the University of Washington. In that instance, he pleaded guilty to DUI and served one day in jail.

