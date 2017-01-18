Jets' Brandon Marshall: 'Any team should be happy to have me for $7.5 million'



Brandon Marshall’s future with the Jets is clouded in uncertainty, and for good reason.

He’s coming off arguably the worst season of his career, possess a salary cap hit of $7.5 million, and turns 33 in March. All valid reasons for the Jets to move on.

Well, all but one, according to Marshall.

“People need to get away from me due $7.5,” Marshall said Wednesday on WFAN’s Boomer and Carton Show. “Get away from my salary. That’s underpaid. Any team should be happy to have me for $7.5 million.”

While cleaning out his locker the day after the Jets’ 5-11 season mercifully came to an end, Marshall joked with reporters he’d “play for free, my bills are paid.” He set his priorities: He wants to win, not fatten his wallet.

The Jets are set to be $927 over the projected salary cap of $168 million, per OTC. Show host Craig Carton took Marshall up on his offer, and asked if he’d play for the veteran minimum.

“Uh, no,” Marshall said. “What I said was, to clarify my statement, I said I love the game so much that if my bills were paid, which they are, I’ll play for free. But teams also know my value.

“I’ve probably been underpaid the last six years, if we’re really about comparing production to receivers across the league and what I’ve been doing … Now, when you only catch 50-something balls for over 700 yards and you’re 30-something years, that’s when teams come to you like, ‘We don’t think you’re good anymore.'”

Be it for injury reasons or anemic quarterback play, Marshall caught just 59 passes for 788 yards and three touchdowns last season. Rookie year aside, Marshall’s catch number was the worst in his career, touchdown number tied for worst, and yardage total second-worst.

The Jets look headed for a full-on rebuild. Moving Marshall can expedite the process.

“Last year was just a bad year,” Marshall said. “That’s what happens. When you have a bad year, there’s lots of speculation. It’s toxic. There’s a lot of hoopla, and you need to be a man and deal with it.

“When we won 10 ball games (in 2015) when everyone projected us to win six — with a new regime, new players — everyone was balling. I had 14 touchdowns, 1,500 yards. Everyone was talking about me being a Hall of Famer. It was great.

“That’s the issue with some of our guys and even coaches: They don’t know how to deal with the ebbs and flows of the league. Every week is going to be different. Every year going to be different, especially in New York. It’s amazing.”

Marshall still believes it’s possible to win with the Jets.

“I love my team,” Marshall said. “I love my guys. I’m glad they gave me the opportunity to come here and I truly believe in the vision.”

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 18 Jan 2017 17:37:34 +0000