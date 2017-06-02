Jets' Brandon Marshall on Patriots' Tom Brady: 'He's not the best player ever'



NEW YORK — Brandon Marshall watched the Super Bowl. He witnessed Patriots quarterback Tom Brady engineer a 25-point comeback for the ages.

He’s well aware this marks Brady’s fifth championship. He believes Brady’s the best quarterback to ever play.

But player? Not exactly.

“He’s not the best player ever,” Marshall told NJ Advance Media at a charity event in Manhattan that benefited his Project 375 foundation, which raises money and awareness for mental health issues. “No.”

Marshall has gotten an up-close look at Brady these last two years. He has faced him four times, with the Jets losing three. It’s not lost on him what Brady is capable of under center. But the breaks should be pumped just slightly, in his opinion.

There’s a difference between the best quarterback, and the best player.

McCown a Jets’ option?

“We get caught up in that whole discussion, that when a quarterback is playing really well, he’s probably the best in the business, and we think he’s the best player,” Marshall said. “And that’s not true. When I think about player, I think about a guy that I can put at corner, safety, defensive end, a guy that I can put back on punt return, chase down kicks.

“That, to me, is the best player. J.J. Watt, that can play defensive end, tight end, put him at tackle, make him lose some weight and he can probably play linebacker and safety. That’s the best player.”

Marshall has a point. For all Brady’s strengths, he’s not the best athlete. He’ll never juke a defender, or outrun anyone of note. He does have two career catches for 59 yards, but he’s far from a receiving threat. As for defending ability, Brady displayed in the Super Bowl tackling is a bit out of his wheelhouse.

Will Mauldin explode in Year 3?

So if not Brady, who does Marshall believe is the best? He can’t narrow it to one.

“Man, that’s tough,” Marshall said. “I would put J.J. Watt in that discussion. I would put Reggie White in that discussion. I would put Deion [Sanders] in that discussion. I would put Jerry Rice in that discussion. That would probably be impossible [to say for sure].”

Marshall’s charity event Tuesday tied in with him being on the cover — along with his wife, Michi — of the February issue of Resident magazine. Marshall considers events like this an important platform for his Project 375 foundation.

“Probably the most important thing that we can do is continue the conversation,” he said. “Although there’s still a ton of stigma surrounding [mental health], and it’s still tough, working in this field, we’re making a lot of progress. And we’ve just got to keep the momentum going.”

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 09 Feb 2017 12:30:00 +0000