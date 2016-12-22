Jets' Bryce Petty heard shoulder 'pop out' vs. Patriots | Status for Week 17 uncertain



FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Things aren’t looking good for Bryce Petty and his injured left shoulder.

After the Jets‘ 41-3 loss to the Patriots on Saturday, the quarterback said he felt his shoulder “pop out” during a second-quarter tackle attempt. Petty left the game after the hit and didn’t return.

The Jets, nor Petty, offered an initial diagnosis after the game. He will have an MRI on Sunday to reveal the full extent of the injury.

“It was a freak deal,” said Petty, who was in a sling by his locker. “Felt the shoulder pop out. Could never regain any strength in it. Hopefully, with treatment and things like that, I’ll be back next week.”

The game wasn’t exactly going as planned before Petty’s early exit. On the Jets’ first three series, Petty didn’t complete any of his three passing attempts, was sacked twice and threw an interception.

Petty injured his shoulder when he attempted to make a tackle after the Patriots recovered a Khiry Robinson fumble. Petty said this was the first game he played in the rain.

“Awful,” Petty said when assessing his play against New England. “That was the tough part. I felt like I was seeing the field fine. Pre-game was fine; throwing in the rain and what-not.

“I just could not get a good a good handle on the ball. Every ball I threw slipped out.”

In his five game appearances this year, Petty has thrown three touchdowns and seven interceptions.

In relief of Petty, Ryan Fitzpatrick took over again as starting quarterback. It didn’t go well. He completed just 8 of his 21 passing attempts for 136 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown, was intercepted twice, and finished with a quarterback rating of 21.2.

After the game, coach Todd Bowles did not say who would start at quarterback in next week’s season finale against the Bills — Fitzpatrick or rookie Christian Hackenberg — if Petty cannot play.

“We’ll discuss next week next week,” Bowles said.

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

