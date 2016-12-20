Jets' Calvin Pryor says he has 'nothing' to prove to fans: 'It's all about me'



FLORHAM PARK — Outside of Leonard Williams, it’s hard to find a player on the Jets‘ defense not having a disappointing year.

The unit has been dreadful. Top to bottom. Pass rush? Invisible. Secondary? Embarassing.

As is to be expected, fans are upset. They want answers. Something, anything, these final two weeks to show those on the field care … But that’s not really on safety Calvin Pryor’s mind.

“I’ve got nothing to prove to the fans,” Pryor said. “It’s all about me. I have to look at myself in the mirror. That’s all I’m worried about.”

Pryor is one of those players on the defense underperforming, by most counts. After a breakout 2015 season, he told NJ Advance Media in August he wanted to show the league he’s one of the best at his position. He had the “it” factor, he said, which is what makes the greats great. This season would be the year all realized it, too.

But in 13 games, Pryor doesn’t have any true game-changing impact plays. Not one sack, interception or fumble recovery. Just one forced fumble. Is he the reason the Jets are 4-10? Absolutely not. But he’s hardly meeting some of the expectations set for him before the season.

“The first couple of games, I got off to a slow start,” Pryor said. “I have no idea [why]. People get off to slow starts.”

While Pryor said he’s “comfortable” with where he is three years into his career, he’s not happy with how the season has gone. He hinted the Jets’ difficult schedule could be playing a role, but added it’s no excuse.

“There are 32 teams in the NFL, man,” Pryor said. “It’s about going out there and giving it your best shot, so you have a chance to play for the Super Bowl. Every team, any given Sunday.

“You have to focus on doing the right things to win ball games. That’s what we do.”

Just two games remain before the Jets’ 2016 campaign is laid to rest. Since he’s not worried about the fans, what is Pryor trying to prove to himself?

“I keep that between me,” he said.

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

