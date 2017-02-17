Jets Chat: Brandon Marshall a perfect fit for Giants? Leonard Fournette a realistic pick? (VIDEO)



Ask Brandon Marshall, and he’ll give you the same answer: Right now, he’s under contract with the Jets. As far as he knows, he’ll remain with the Jets.

But at any point in time, that can change.

Marshall will count $7.5 million against the Jets’ salary cap next season. But his contract isn’t guaranteed. Every penny is alleviated if released.

With the Jets headed for a full-on rebuild, it makes sense to move on from Marshall. Cut him, recoup the money, give the younger players (Devin Smith, Robby Anderson, Charone Peake) additional playing time and fully commit to the future.

It’s a likely scenario, which could have Marshall looking for a new team. Are the Giants a perfect fit? That was one of the many topics discussed on this week’s Jets Chat.

You can watch a rebroadcast of the discussion below. The Marshall talk begins at 17:20.

Here are a few of the topics also on tap:

Who will be the Jets’ Week 1 QB, RB, WR and C (1:27)

Is Leonard Fournette a realistic option at No. 6? (2:55)

Which offensive linemen should the Jets target in free agency? (6:36)

What’s the Jets’ dream scenario in the NFL Draft? (9:38)

Who’s the Jets dream free-agent signing? (12:15)

Should the Jets target Nick Foles in free agency? (14:43)

How disappointed is Jets’ management with Ryan Fitzpatrick? (24:20)

