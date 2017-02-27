Jets Chat: Talking Darrelle Revis, NFL Scouting Combine, free agency (VIDEO)



It’s going to be an eventful NFL Scouting Combine for the Jets. With where the roster is right now, general manager Mike Maccagnan and head coach Todd Bowles have their work cut out for them.

The Jets certainly have more questions than answers. Name a position, and they could likely use an upgrade.

Combine day 1: Winners and losers

So what should you make of the current state of the Jets? How about the decision to release Darrelle Revis? Free agent targets? NFL Draft prospects? Watch the video above and find out.

Looking for our extended Jets chat? Check out a replay of our LIVE broadcast below.

Published at Thu, 02 Mar 2017 12:30:00 +0000