Jets cut injured S Marcus Gilchrist, waive suspended CB Nick Marshall

After drafting safeties in the first two rounds (Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye), the Jets on Thursday released injured free safety Marcus Gilchrist.

The Jets waived Gilchrist with an injury designation and made him a post-June 1 cut, for salary cap purposes. Gilchrist’s contract was set to expire after the 2018 season.

If Gilchrist had been a pre-June 1 cut, the move would have created $4.625 million in 2017 salary cap space, with $2.75 million in dead money attached.

For a post-June 1 cut, the Jets will create $6 million in cap space this year, and will have a dead money hit of $1.375 million in each of the next two years attached to Gilchrist — the $2.75 million figure spread over two seasons.

Gilchrist sustained a torn patellar tendon in his knee Dec. 11 at the 49ers. It is unclear when he will be able to practice or play again.

Gilchrist had been with the Jets since 2015, but hadn’t been much of a difference maker lately. He had five interceptions and one forced fumble during his time with the organization.

In addition to releasing Gilchrist, the Jets on Thursday re-signed backup inside linebacker Bruce Carter and waived cornerback Nick Marshall and fullback Chris Swain — both reserve players. Marshall had been suspended four games in 2017 (performance-enhancing drugs).

The Jets could still trade strong safety Calvin Pryor, who started next to Gilchrist last year, because their future safety tandem is Adams and Maye. The Jets recently declined Pryor’s fifth-year option, so his rookie contract will expire after the 2017 season.

Gilchrist’s release was not a surprising move, considering his injury. Due to the severity and timing of the injury, it’s almost certain Gilchrist isn’t ready for the start of the season, if at all.

After someone tears his patellar tendon, it usually takes upwards of six months to start running again. The injury is the same one suffered by Giants receiver Victor Cruz in 2014.

Gilchrist, 28, spent his first four seasons with the Chargers, then signed with the Jets as a free agent in 2015. He made quite the impact that season, recording 82 tackles and three interceptions. He wasn’t the same in 2016, even before the injury.

Gilchrist played a role in the Jets’ struggling secondary last year. In 13 games, he had 55 tackles and two interceptions. Gilchrist was in charge of making the defensive calls. Not a good sign, considering the Jets’ frequent communication breakdowns.

For the season, the Jets allowed 243.6 passing yards per game (17th in the NFL), 13 completions of 40-plus yards (fourth-most), and a quarterback rating of 98.5 (30th).

Staff writer Darryl Slater contributed reporting.

