Jets' Darrelle Revis assault case: Court date moved until after free agency begins



Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis — who is facing four felony charges (including two counts of assault) in connection with a Pittsburgh street fight — won’t be back in court until next month.

Revis’ second court date, scheduled for Thursday, has been moved to March 15 at 12:30 p.m., according to court records and Revis’ Pittsburgh-based attorney, Robert G. Del Greco Jr. It is a preliminary hearing before Judge Jeffrey A. Manning, in Pittsburgh Municipal Court.

Revis faces five total charges, stemming from an altercation that happened early on Feb. 12. He was arraigned Friday, in his first court appearance, after he turned himself in. His presence is mandatory at all court dates, as a condition of his non-monetary bond.

The rescheduling of Revis’ second court date, which is common in the judicial system, means his legal case almost certainly won’t move forward until after free agency begins March 9. Even if Revis had the preliminary hearing as scheduled Thursday, this likely would’ve been the case. It is highly unlikely any definitive resolution would’ve been reached at this second court date.

The Jets have until March 10 to make a keep-or-cut decision on Revis. That’s when he is due to receive a $2 million roster bonus. They’re still on a tight deadline, just as they were before Revis’ second court date was moved to mid-March.

The Jets would create at least $9.3 million in salary cap space by cutting Revis, who is due to count $15.3 million against their cap in 2017, including $6 million in fully guaranteed salary.

(Click here for details on what Revis’ legal situation perhaps means for whether or not the Jets can get out of paying him that $6 million — and, thus, not have it count against their 2017 cap in dead money if they cut him.)

And here’s a basic recap of what we know so far about this case:

The primary details: According to a police complaint, two men were knocked unconscious in the altercation: Dallas Cousins, 22, and Zacheriah Jarvis, 21. Neither of the men — nor a witness, Nathan Watt — specifically identified Revis (or anyone else) as the person who threw the punches. No video has publicly emerged yet of punches being thrown. It is unclear if any such video exists.

The unknown man: An unknown man came to Revis’ aid shortly before Cousins and Jarvis were struck, but it is not clear what this man did (or said) during the skirmish. Watt told police that Revis and the unknown male later left the scene together, after Cousins and Jarvis were knocked out.

What Revis allegedly said: Watt was confronted by Revis after Cousins and Jarvis were hit, according to Watt’s account to police. Revis had his fists clenched and stepped within a foot of Watt, saying, “I got more guys coming. Do you want to be next?” Soon thereafter, Revis left.

The lead-up video: There is video of what happened leading up to the punches, according to the police complaint. Cousins recorded it on his cell phone, after he encountered and spoke to Revis. The exchange resulted in Revis becoming upset and walking away. Cousins told police Revis pushed him before walking away.

Per the police complaint, the video shows a man fitting Revis’ description “becoming hostile toward Cousins and his friends. The video then shows Revis walking away from the group and Cousins following him, describing what Revis is wearing. The video then shows Revis … stating ‘why are you following me?’ several times before the video stops.”

The aftermath video: There is video of the fight’s alleged aftermath. It shows two men unconscious on the sidewalk. The video was leaked to TMZ. Pittsburgh authorities have not publicly released (or commented on) this video. A man — the apparent puncher — is speaking on the video and taunting the unconscious men, while apparently recording the video. It is not clear who the speaker is.

Revis’ attorneys released a statement claiming Revis’ innocence in this matter, while arguing that Revis was not the man recording (or speaking on) the alleged aftermath video.

Darryl Slater may be reached at dslater@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DarrylSlater. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

