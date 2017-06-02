Jets' Darron Lee says he was 'punched and tackled' when jumped inside bar



Jets linebacker Darron Lee says he was jumped inside a bar in Ohio on Saturday night, and he has the battle scars to prove it.

A bruised Lee took to Periscope on Monday to explain what happened. The 22-year-old said he was leaving for his Uber back home when a stranger attacked him.

“Midway from the exit of the bar, I get hit and tackled simultaneously,” Lee said in the broadcast. “Have no idea who it was. I wasn’t in an argument with anybody. I hadn’t said a word to anybody. Just leaving the bar to go home, and I get punched and tackled.

“I have no idea by whom. To this very moment I have no idea by whom. Don’t care.”

Lee, who wasn’t seriously injured, said he didn’t fight back, and was taken completely by surprise. As he was getting assaulted, he continually said “I didn’t hit you, I didn’t hit you,” but the assailant didn’t stop.

Lee grew up in the Columbus area and attended Ohio State. The Jets did not have a comment when contacted by NJ Advance Media.

Eventually bouncers pushed Lee outside the bar. Lee didn’t mention it in the broadcast, but indicated in a previous tweet police intervened. He thanked the police in a tweet that has since been deleted for “sparing a young man’s life tonight.”

It is not yet known the exact bar where the attack took place. A spokeswoman for Columbus police told NJ Advance Media the department did not have an immediate record of the incident, but were aware of Lee’s tweets regarding it.

The Jets selected Lee in the first round of last year’s draft. He was leading the team in tackles before suffering an ankle injury which cost him three games. He still finished the season with 73 tackles and a sack.

