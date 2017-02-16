Jets decline Ryan Clady's option: How much salary cap space do they now have?



With one move, the Jets got themselves on the plus side in available funds.

Barely.

By declining Ryan Clady’s option, rendering the left tackle a free agent, the Jets freed $10 million in salary cap space. This takes them from $7.968 million over the projected team cap of $168 million, to $2.031 million under, per OverTheCap.com.

The Jets still rank second to last in available cap space. Obviously, more moves are coming.

Releasing receiver Brandon Marshall ($7.5 million), cornerback Darrelle Revis ($9 million), center Nick Mangold ($9.076 million), safety Marcus Gilchrist ($4.625 million) and tackle Breno Giacomini ($4.5 million) can add another $34.676 million in space.

As a measuring stick, 19 teams currently have at least $30 million in salary cap space. The Cleveland Browns lead all with a staggering $106.539 million.

Declining Clady’s option was an easy decision for the Jets. Depending on how things shake out in free agency and the draft (both weak in tackle options), they could bring him back at a lower, more cap-friendly rate.

Which big-name free agents could Jets target?

Clady was solid when on the field last year, but landed on the injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Once among the best at the position, Clady has played just 27 of a possible 64 games since 2013.

With Clady now a free agent, the Jets have just four at the position heading into 2017: Giacomini, Jeff Adams, Brandon Shell and Brent Qvale.

Ben Ijalana, who filled in for Clady when injured, is slated to be a free agent.

