Jets' Devin Smith out for 2017 season with torn ACL



FLORHAM PARK — The hits keep coming for Jets receiver Devin Smith.

Last week, a day before the Jets reported for the start of their organized team activities, Smith tore his ACL, general manager Mike Maccagnan said on Saturday. He will miss the entire 2017 season.

“At the first OTA, he experienced a situation with his knee,” Maccagnan said. “We brought him in, examined him, then when we got the MRI it showed the torn ACL. We had to proceed going forward from that.”

Maccagnan wasn’t sure if Smith had surgery to repair the torn ACL yet, but indicated he will in the coming days.

The Jets selected Smith, 25, in the second round in 2015. They hoped he’d bring a big-play element to their offense, something the team has lacked for some time, but it has been one injury after another for Smith.

In training camp his rookie year, Smith fractured several ribs and punctured his lung during practice. He missed the rest of camp, and the entire preseason. While he was healthy Week 1, it was clear the time off didn’t help. Smith struggled.

In 10 games, he caught just nine passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. On Dec. 12, he tore his ACL for the first time. Smith began last season on the physically unable to perform list as he worked his way back from the injury. Once healthy, he struggled to find a role on offense. He played in just four games, and caught only one pass for 20 yards.

Meet the Jets’ 2017 NFL Draft class

There was optimism this would be the season Smith broke out. Maccagnan said Smith was fully healthy and recovered when he re-tore his ACL last week. In college, Smith missed just three games in four years, and none from 2013-2014.

“It’s unfortunate, bad luck and bad timing,” coach Todd Bowles said. “The kid worked so hard to get back. He has to persevere. Adversity will help him get stronger. Hopefully he comes back and it doesn’t happen again.”

The Jets have already taken steps towards replacing Smith. In the 2017 NFL Draft, they selected back-to-back receivers in the third and fourth rounds. They first took Alabama ‘s ArDarius Stewart, then Cal’s Chad Hansen.

Stewart is more of a physical, possession receiver, but Hansen, like Smith, specializes in the deep ball. He averaged 13.6 yards per reception in 2016.

“We thought this was a good year for receivers in terms of depth and value [in the draft],” Maccagnan said. “It worked itself out that way. We didn’t go in thinking about adding a receiver because of what happened with Devin.”

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Published at Sat, 29 Apr 2017 23:02:00 +0000