Jets' draft target Leonard Fournette lost quite a bit of weight



The rumblings started as soon as Leonard Fournette stepped off the scales at the NFL Combine in late February. All knew he was a big guy, but 241 pounds? That seemed a bit … excessive. Too heavy, even.

Some of those worries were quieted when, with said frame, Fournette ran a 4.50 40-yard dash. Still, the possibility of an Eddie Lacy-like NFL downfall remained.

Not anymore.

At his Pro Day Wednesday, Fournette measured in at 6-0 and weighed 228 pounds — 13 pounds less than his combine weight. Not bad. Not bad at all.

Fournette is, undoubtedly, one of the top prospects in this year’s class. Depending on who you ask, he’s the best running back in a decade (yes, better than the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Eliot). A big, strong, fast, 3-tool player. He can run with power and speed, catch passes out of the backfield, and block. NFL.com compared him to Bo Jackson (seriously).

In his three-year college career, Fournette rushed for 3,830 yards and 40 touchdowns. He caught 41 passes for 526 yards. His best season came as a sophomore in 2015 when he set career-highs in carries (300), yards (1,953) and rushing touchdowns (19).

Should the Jets draft Fournette?

While the Jets do have Matt Forte and Bilal Powell under contract, they’re looking for their future at the running back position. Forte will turn 32 midway through next year, and hasn’t played a full season since 2014. Powell is a tremendous complement, but doesn’t have the durability to be an every-down back. Not to mention, with the dire state of the quarterback spot, a game-changing running back can alleviate quite a bit of pressure.

If Fournette is there when the Jets pick sixth overall, he’ll no doubt be considered.

The real question? Depending on how he tests the rest of his Pro Day, will he even make it to six.

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 05 Apr 2017 15:22:09 +0000