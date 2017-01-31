Jets GM Mike Maccagnan has been tremendous in 1st round of NFL Drafts



The NFL Draft, for the most part, is all luck. As much as experts and analysts like to make it into some exact science, it’s not. No one knows, 100 percent, how these kids are going to translate to the pros. It’s a crapshoot.

But oh my has Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan been good in the first round.

A big reason the Jets hired Maccagnan in 2015 was for his ability to evaluate talent. He was the opposite of John Idzik. From 1990 through 2014, Maccagnan worked in scouting departments. He has collected paychecks from five different organizations in three different leagues.

The guy still lives and breathes this stuff. He travels all over the country during the season to scout different players at different colleges. He’ll sit in the stands to get a different vantage point. He was at the East-West Shrine game, then flew to Mobile for the Senior Bowl. His fingerprints are all over the Jets’ scouting.

Which is a good thing. Since being put in charge of the Texans’ college scouting (2011-2014), and continuing as New York’s GM (2015-present), Maccagnan’s first-round picks have combined for the following:

8 Pro Bowls

4 first-team, all-pro honors

3 second-team, all-pro honors

3 Defensive Player of the Year awards

That’s a bit crazy. The Steelers, Patriots and Seahawks are considered three of the more well-run teams in the NFL. In comparison, Pittsburgh’s first-round picks (since 2011) have combined for just three Pro Bowls and two all-pro (first- or second-team) honors. New England’s have one Pro Bowl and zero all-pro honors. The Seahawks have none in either category.

But it’s not just one player receiving the accolades. Yes, there’s defensive end J.J. Watt (No. 11, 2011), but look at these other picks: Linebacker Whitney Mercilus (No. 26, 2012), receiver DeAndre Hopkins (No. 27, 2013), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (No. 1, 2014), defensive end Leonard Williams (No. 6, 2015), linebacker Darron Lee (No. 20, 2016).

Rumors and rumblings from the Senior Bowl

Many view Watt, Hopkins, Clowney and Williams as three of the best at their respective positions. Mercilus had 12.0 sacks in 2015, and 7.5 last year. Lee was leading the Jets in tackles before he hurt his ankle, and still finished with 73 and a sack. Maccagnan’s also finding these guys all over the draft. Just Clowney and Williams were top-10 picks.

The Jets hold the No. 6 pick in this year’s draft. An argument can be made for them to go anywhere from quarterback to cornerback, with running back, offensive tackle, tight end and linebacker reasonable options, too.

If history has anything to say about it, Maccagnan’s going to make the right call.

At least in the first round.

